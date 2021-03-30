Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Tripoli Detainees Allege Torture, Forced Disappearance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Security forces force anti-government protesters away from al-Nour square in the center Tripoli, Lebanon, on January 31, 2021 amidst clashes. © 2021 FATHI AL-MASRI/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Lebanese Military Intelligence forcibly disappeared and allegedly tortured detainees who were participating in protests against the Covid-19 lockdown and deteriorating economic conditions in Tripoli, Human Rights Watch said today. These individuals face apparently unsubstantiated terrorism charges before the country’s military courts, which are inherently unfair, and under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


