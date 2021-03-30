Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Arrests, Prosecutions over YouTube Posts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From top left to right: Innocent Bahati, Yvonne Idamange, Dieudonné Niyonsenga (alias Cyuma Hassan), Aimable Karasira, and Theoneste Nsengimana. YouTube bloggers and commentators have recently found themselves in the crosshairs of the authorities for using the platform to discuss issues deemed politically sensitive or critical of the government. © 2021 Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities have threatened, arrested, or prosecuted at least eight people reporting or commenting on current affairs on YouTube over the past year, Human Rights Watch said. A…


© Human Rights Watch -


