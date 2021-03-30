Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Pandemic Ravages Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aerial photograph of a burial in April 2020 in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil, where people who died of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 are buried. © 2020 Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images President Jair Bolsonaro went on national TV last week and claimed to have adopted all necessary measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. As he was speaking, thousands of Brazilians banged pots on their windows in disagreement – with good reason.  Brazil’s national health system is on the verge of collapse: Intensive care units across the country are at or near capacity:…


