Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Montenegro : RSF and other leading press freedom organisations condemn the continued judicial persecution of Jovo Martinović

By paulinea
NewsFollowing the confirmation of the verdict which condemns the Montenegrin journalist Jovo Martinović to 12 months in prison despite a lack of evidence, twelve press freedom and journalists’ organisations call for strengthening of the independence of the judicial system, if Montenegro wants to enter the European Union. 30 March 2021


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


