Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's plan for manufacturing missiles to be accelerated

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The government is speeding up the establishment of its planned $1 billion Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise, which aims to boost Australia's own defence production capabilities as it faces a deteriorating security outlook.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Hong Kong lost its academic freedom in 2020
~ In Kenya, abortion campaigners obscure legislation towards safe reproductive healthcare services
~ Montenegro : RSF and other leading press freedom organisations condemn the continued judicial persecution of Jovo Martinović
~ Labor proposes discounts for electric cars and 'community batteries' to store solar power
~ How school lunch could improve when classrooms are full again
~ In fish, parents' stressful experiences influence offspring behavior via epigenetic changes
~ Solar geoengineering is worth studying but not a substitute for cutting emissions, study finds
~ How to make sure Biden's infrastructure plan can hold up to climate change – and save money
~ Women frequently experience sexual harassment at work, yet few claims ever reach a courtroom
~ Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter