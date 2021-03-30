Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How school lunch could improve when classrooms are full again

By Jennifer Gaddis, Assistant Professor of Civil Society & Community Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Caree J. Cotwright, Assistant Professor of Food and Nutrition, University of Georgia
Christine C. Caruso, Assistant Professor of Public Health, University of Saint Joseph
Michael Long, Assistant Professor of Prevention and Community Health, George Washington University
Students are spreading out when they eat and using more single-serve packaging. Future changes to school meals could be less visible.


