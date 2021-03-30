Tolerance.ca
Solar geoengineering is worth studying but not a substitute for cutting emissions, study finds

By James W. Hurrell, Professor and Scott Presidential Chair in Environmental Science and Engineering, Colorado State University
Ambuj D Sagar, Founding Head, School of Public Policy, and Vipula and Mahesh Chaturevdi Professor of Policy Studies, The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Marion Hourdequin, Professor of Philosophy, Colorado College
Is it time to take drastic steps to modify Earth's climate to avoid catastrophic warming? A panel of experts says the idea deserves study.


