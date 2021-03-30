Tolerance.ca
How to make sure Biden's infrastructure plan can hold up to climate change – and save money

By Jeremy Bricker, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Michigan
The Biden administration is proposing a massive infrastructure plan to replace the nation’s crumbling bridges, roads and other critical structures. But to make those investments pay off, the U.S. will need designs that can endure the changing climate.

Most U.S. infrastructure is designed to stand for decades, including through what engineers expect to be rare storms and floods.

However, extreme storms that were considered rare a few decades years ago are already becoming…


© The Conversation -


