Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate crisis: keeping hope of 1.5°C limit alive is vital to spurring global action

By Richard Black, Honorary Research Fellow, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London
Catherine Happer, Lecturer in Sociology, University of Glasgow
Share this article
Ever since governments at the 2015 Paris climate summit set 1.5°C as the desired limit for global warming, scientists and journalists alike have regularly asked whether it is achievable. The question arose again recently when the UN published a report of national emission-cutting…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Hong Kong lost its academic freedom in 2020
~ In Kenya, abortion campaigners obscure legislation towards safe reproductive healthcare services
~ Montenegro : RSF and other leading press freedom organisations condemn the continued judicial persecution of Jovo Martinović
~ Labor proposes discounts for electric cars and 'community batteries' to store solar power
~ Australia's plan for manufacturing missiles to be accelerated
~ How school lunch could improve when classrooms are full again
~ In fish, parents' stressful experiences influence offspring behavior via epigenetic changes
~ Solar geoengineering is worth studying but not a substitute for cutting emissions, study finds
~ How to make sure Biden's infrastructure plan can hold up to climate change – and save money
~ Women frequently experience sexual harassment at work, yet few claims ever reach a courtroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter