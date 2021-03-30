Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why South Africa's electricity blackouts are set to continue for the next five years

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
South Africa is once more experiencing periodic power cuts. These typically take the form of scheduled supply interruptions, for two to four hours a day, whenever the country’s electricity system is overloaded. Such overloading currently happens on 40-50 days a year.

Eskom, the country’s power utility, recently admitted that such interruptions are likely to persist for as long as the next…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


