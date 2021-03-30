Turning findings into policy: six tips for researchers
By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Associate research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Boniface Ushie, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Caroline Kabiru, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
The changes that society needs, such as preventing adolescent pregnancies, will not happen until researchers can use their findings to influence policy change.
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021