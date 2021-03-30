Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German BND Act: A missed opportunity for press freedom

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsAs the German Bundestag passed the federal government's draft to reform the Federal Intelligence Service Act (or BND Act), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) considers the new hurdles that the law creates regarding the surveillance of journalists and their sources within the framework of Foreign-Foreign Communications Intelligence by the BND, Germany's foreign intelligence agency, to be inadequate.The need for special protection of communications between media professionals and their sources has now been recognized by law for the first time.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Selfie culture: what your choice of camera angle says about you
~ How lockdown changed our sex lives – new research
~ New Zealanders have a right to be angry when Australia deports a 15-year-old
~ Did the UK outsmart the EU over AstraZeneca vaccines?
~ Didier Ratsiraka: the legacy of Madagascar's "Red Admiral"
~ The true cost of the government's changes to JobSeeker is incalculable. It's as if it didn't learn from Robodebt
~ There are lots of poverty lines, and JobSeeker doesn't keep people above any of them
~ Holding the news to ransom? What we know so far about the Channel 9 cyber attack
~ Depression, burnout, insomnia, headaches: how a toxic and sexist workplace culture can affect your health
~ A better deal for Uber drivers in UK, but Australia's ‘gig workers' must wait
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter