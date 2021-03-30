Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How lockdown changed our sex lives – new research

By Liam Wignall, Lecturer in Psychology, Bournemouth University
Mark McCormack, Professor of Sociology, University of Roehampton
Share this article
Lockdown significantly affected our health (for good and bad), our work and how we socialise. These consequences have been widely discussed, but far less attention has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ German BND Act: A missed opportunity for press freedom
~ Selfie culture: what your choice of camera angle says about you
~ New Zealanders have a right to be angry when Australia deports a 15-year-old
~ Did the UK outsmart the EU over AstraZeneca vaccines?
~ Didier Ratsiraka: the legacy of Madagascar's "Red Admiral"
~ The true cost of the government's changes to JobSeeker is incalculable. It's as if it didn't learn from Robodebt
~ There are lots of poverty lines, and JobSeeker doesn't keep people above any of them
~ Holding the news to ransom? What we know so far about the Channel 9 cyber attack
~ Depression, burnout, insomnia, headaches: how a toxic and sexist workplace culture can affect your health
~ A better deal for Uber drivers in UK, but Australia's ‘gig workers' must wait
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter