Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Didier Ratsiraka: the legacy of Madagascar's "Red Admiral"

By Adrien Ratsimbaharison, Professor of Political Science, Benedict College
Didier Ratsiraka, who was Madagascar’s president twice for a combined period of 21 years, has died at the age of 84.

Ratsiraka was a controversial figure. Nicknamed the “Red Admiral” for his socialist policies, he was a national hero and great patriot for some, for others a ruthless dictator with policies that led to the ruin of the national economy and the country’s cultural heritage.

His ascent to power was largely due…


