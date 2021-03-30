Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A better deal for Uber drivers in UK, but Australia's ‘gig workers' must wait

By Tom Barratt, Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Alex Veen, Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Caleb Goods, Senior Lecturer - Management and Organisations, UWA Business School, University of Western Australia
Uber has been forced by the UK courts to treat its British drivers as workers. It will probably require legislative change for Uber's Australian drivers to be treated as employees.


