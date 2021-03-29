Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black men

By Catesby Holmes, International Editor | Politics Editor, The Conversation US
The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd, who was Black, during an arrest last May. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Floyd…


© The Conversation -


