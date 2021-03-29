Curious Kids: why are some kids left-handed and others are right-handed?
By Matthew Barton, Senior lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Michael Todorovic, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
Why are some kids left-handed and others are right-handed? — Sofia, aged 8
Hi Sofia, thanks for your great question!
For a lot of human history, lefties have been seen as a little odd, and unfortunately some have even been treated very badly. For example, the word “sinister” comes from the Latin for “left” or “left hand”.
Luckily, some cultures have been more kind.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 29, 2021