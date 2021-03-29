Australia is at a crossroads in the global hydrogen race – and one path looks risky
By Thomas Longden, Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Fiona J Beck, Senior research fellow, Australian National University
Frank Jotzo, Director, Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, Australian National University
If Australia pushes ahead with producing fossil fuels, we may lock in a new high-emissions energy system, or one that's uncompetitive. Clearly, green hydrogen is the best way forward.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 29, 2021