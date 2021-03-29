Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politicians need expert help to change culture of sexual violence and impunity. We don't need yet another review to tell us that

By Andrea Durbach, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Law, UNSW
Share this article
Universities are a step ahead in having adopted a number of practical changes, but it's clear transformative cultural change in our institutions requires all the expertise they can muster.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Labor's plan for $15 billion 'reconstruction fund' to promote post-pandemic manufacturing economy
~ Book excerpt: ‘Misconceptions about Vietnam’
~ Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black men
~ Godzilla vs. Kong: A functional morphologist uses science to pick a winner
~ How game worlds are preparing humanitarian workers for high-stakes scenarios
~ My favourite detective: In the Cut's Frannie Thorstin and her fatal attractions
~ Curious Kids: why are some kids left-handed and others are right-handed?
~ Australia is at a crossroads in the global hydrogen race – and one path looks risky
~ New physics at the Large Hadron Collider? Scientists are excited, but it's too soon to be sure
~ More than a decade after the Black Saturday fires, it's time we got serious about long-term disaster recovery planning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter