A staggering 1.8 million hectares burned in 'high-severity' fires during Australia's Black Summer
By Ross Bradstock, Emeritus professor, University of Wollongong
Hamish Clarke, Research Fellow, University of Wollongong
Luke Collins, Research scientist, La Trobe University
Michael Clarke, Emeritus professor, La Trobe University
Rachael Helene Nolan, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Trent Penman, Professor, The University of Melbourne
In the aftermath of Australia’s devastating Black Summer fires, research has begun to clarify the role of climate change.
We already know climate change contributed to the record-breaking drought and fire weather conditions, leading to the bushfires’ unprecedented range across Australia.
Our new research looks at whether bushfires are becoming more “severe” (an indicator of how intensely the vegetation burned) as a result…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 29, 2021