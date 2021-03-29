Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia and China present a united front to the west – but there's plenty of potential for friction

By Natasha Kuhrt, Lecturer in International Peace & Security, King's College London
Hot on the heels of the US-China talks in Alaska on March 23, Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, met and signed a declaration clearly aimed at the west, which pledged to reject the politicisation of human rights and interference in their countries’ internal affairs.

Much of the joint statement said nothing new. The two powers have had a “strategic partnership” since 1997, which was cemented by…


© The Conversation -


