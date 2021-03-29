Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Care homes: evidence emerging of inappropriate use of 'do not attempt CPR' orders during pandemic

By Margot Kuylen, Senior Researcher for the Human Rights in Care Homes project, University of Essex
Wayne Martin, Director, Essex Autonomy Project, University of Essex
Imagine that death is just around the corner. How will you spend your final moments? Quietly with loved ones? With a priest giving last rites? Perhaps listening to your favourite music? Or how about being subjected to 300-joule electric shocks while your ribs are broken, undergoing a medical procedure that is unlikely to succeed?

Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that can save lives – although less often than your favourite TV drama might…


