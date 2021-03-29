Project-based learning deepens science knowledge for 3rd graders in Michigan
By Joseph S. Krajcik, Professor of Science Education, Michigan State University
Barbara Schneider, Professor of Education and Sociology, Michigan State University, Michigan State University
Students who took part in the program scored 8% higher on the state science test than students who received traditional instruction, and demonstrated greater social and emotional learning.
- Monday, March 29, 2021