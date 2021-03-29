Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Extremism in the UK: new definitions threaten human and civil rights

By Chris Allen, Associate Professor, School of Criminology, University of Leicester
The UK government’s approach to dealing with extremism has been enormously controversial since its strategy designed to counter it was released in 2015.

After years of invoking the subjective idea that extremists oppose “fundamental British values”, the government’s current definition of extremism been decried as unfit for purpose, with…


