Human Rights Observatory

Generation Equality: Accelerating Progress on Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marcelina Bautista, leader of Centro de Apoyo y Capacitación para Empleadas del Hogar, a domestic workers organization, celebrates the beginning of a pilot program extending access to social security and healthcare benefits for domestic workers, Mexico City, Mexico.  © 2019 El Universal/RCC Agency/GDA via AP Beginning today, governments, corporations, and civil society are converging physically and virtually in Mexico City to kickstart the Generation Equality Forum, convened by UN Women. Between today and Wednesday, they will reveal a 10-year agenda aimed at accelerating…


© Human Rights Watch -


