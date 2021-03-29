Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Male Guardianship Severely Curtails Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl and a woman fly a kite along the promenade by the Doha corniche in the Qatari capital on March 16, 2020. © 2020 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut, March 29, 2021) – Qatar’s discriminatory male guardianship system denies women the right to make many key decisions about their lives, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 94-page report, “‘Everything I Have to Do is Tied to a Man’: Women and Qatar’s Male Guardianship Rules,” analyzes official male guardianship rules and practices. Human Rights Watch found that women in Qatar must obtain permission…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


