Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Are Some African Governments Shielding China Over Xinjiang?

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Africans have endured more than their fair share of atrocities where the perpetrators got off scot-free, a history that has helped inspire a commitment to global solidarity for human rights and justice. As prominent Tanzanian jurist Fatma Karume said, “Those who suggest that there is a democracy for the West and one for Africa, have failed to understand the universality of the human condition.” This was eloquently demonstrated by Gambia’s spirited effort to draw international attention to the plight of the Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar. Click to expand Image Photo…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What is 'upskirting' and what are your rights to privacy under the law?
~ Extremism in the UK: new definitions threaten human and civil rights
~ View from The Hill: Morrison sets up his own women's network but will it produce the policy goods?
~ Generation Equality: Accelerating Progress on Women’s Rights
~ Qatar: Male Guardianship Severely Curtails Women’s Rights
~ Belarus: Crackdown on Independent Journalism
~ Billionaire Patrice Motsepe, the favoured FIFA candidate, becomes Africa football boss
~ South African shack settlement activist wins the 2021 Per Anger Prize
~ Andrew Laming: why empathy training is unlikely to work
~ COVID in Brisbane: 3-day lockdown begins as authorities scramble to find missing links
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter