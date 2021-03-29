Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African shack settlement activist wins the 2021 Per Anger Prize

By Nwachukwu Egbunike
Share this article
“A shack without water, electricity, and sanitation is not worth calling a home. It means life-threatening circumstances that are harsh towards women, children and minority groups,” says rights activist, Zikode.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ What is 'upskirting' and what are your rights to privacy under the law?
~ Extremism in the UK: new definitions threaten human and civil rights
~ View from The Hill: Morrison sets up his own women's network but will it produce the policy goods?
~ Generation Equality: Accelerating Progress on Women’s Rights
~ Qatar: Male Guardianship Severely Curtails Women’s Rights
~ Why Are Some African Governments Shielding China Over Xinjiang?
~ Belarus: Crackdown on Independent Journalism
~ Billionaire Patrice Motsepe, the favoured FIFA candidate, becomes Africa football boss
~ Andrew Laming: why empathy training is unlikely to work
~ COVID in Brisbane: 3-day lockdown begins as authorities scramble to find missing links
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter