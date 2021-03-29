Tolerance.ca
Why is the Moon bright? Is Easter a full moon? How long does a full moon last? Your Moon questions answered by an astronomer

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
According to Google Trends, Moon-related searches are up by more than 60% over the past week in Australia. We asked an expert in astrophysics to answer your Moon questions.


© The Conversation -


