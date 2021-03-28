Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The secret life of puddles: their value to nature is subtle, but hugely important

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, The University of Melbourne
This autumn, embrace puddles. Even tiny pools of water can be essential for birds, trees and pets — from washing away chemicals on leaves to forcing worms to emerge.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


