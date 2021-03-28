We don't yet know how effective COVID vaccines are for people with immune deficiencies. But we know they're safe — and worthwhile
By Vanessa Bryant, Laboratory Head, Immunology Division, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
Charlotte Slade, Laboratory Head, Immunology Division, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
For people who are immunodeficient, the usual controls of the immune system don't work as well. This can affect how they respond to vaccines. But this group should still get the COVID jab.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 28, 2021