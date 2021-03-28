1 in 4 unemployed Australians has a degree. How did we get to this point?
By Lynlea Small, Casual Academic, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast
Amie Shaw, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Griffith University
Ruth McPhail, Head of Department of Employment Relations & Human Resources, and Professor, Griffith University
More and more Australians are gaining university degrees. And increasingly that means a degree does not guarantee a job, although it did appear to offer some protection against COVID job losses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 28, 2021