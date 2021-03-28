The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian women
By Jiyoung Lee-An, Instructor, School of Indigenous and Canadian Studies, Carleton University
Xiaobei Chen, Professor and Associate Chair Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Carleton University
The invisibility of anti-Asian racism is inextricably connected to the model minority myth, which serves to disguise the violence experienced by Asian American and Asian Canadian women.
