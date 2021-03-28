Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian women

By Jiyoung Lee-An, Instructor, School of Indigenous and Canadian Studies, Carleton University
Xiaobei Chen, Professor and Associate Chair Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Carleton University
Share this article
The invisibility of anti-Asian racism is inextricably connected to the model minority myth, which serves to disguise the violence experienced by Asian American and Asian Canadian women.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Timeline of the second month of military coup and terror in Myanmar
~ Climate action, job creation are top post-pandemic priorities for Canadians
~ Not in the past: Colonialism is rooted in the present
~ The disingenuous demands of Canada's premiers for $28 billion in health-care funding
~ Ant invasion: How pets become pests
~ What the Supreme Court ruling on national carbon pricing means for the fight against climate change
~ What's at stake in Amazon's Bessemer, Alabama, union vote: 5 questions answered
~ The watchtower on the mountain of Dagestan's indigenous languages
~ Morrison takes big personal hit in Newspoll after missteps on women's issue
~ View from The Hill: Morrison should appoint stand-alone minister for women and boot Andrew Laming to crossbench
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter