What Madagascar's amazing mini creatures tell us about evolution

By Mark D. Scherz, Research scientist, Technical University Braunschweig
Madagascar stands out as an exceptionally interesting place in which to study the evolution of "mini" creatures. And we are only just starting to scratch the surface of this.


© The Conversation


