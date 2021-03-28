Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU-UN Aid Conference Should Focus on Syrians’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aid convoy drives through the city of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, in March 2018 when it was still held by anti-government armed groups.  © 2018 Samer Bouidani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Brussels) – The European Union-United Nations sponsored aid conference for Syria on March 29-30, 2021, should prioritize a rights-respecting aid framework that advances urgent protection, humanitarian, and accountability needs, Human Rights Watch said today.  The fifth conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” is co-hosted by the European Union and the…


