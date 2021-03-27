Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian Central Election Commission official resigns after criticism over Facebook sex toys post

By Tanya Lokot
Share this article
Anzhela Yeremenko faced a barrage of judgmental comments after blogging about a faulty vibrator on her personal Facebook page, igniting a discussion about the line between impropriety and professionalism.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Tanzania's new president faces a tough 'to do' list
~ China: Companies Should Resist Boycott Threats
~ Mozambique: Protect Residents Fleeing Northern Town
~ Crimean journalist “confesses” to spying for Ukraine on Russian TV
~ Suez Canal blockage: what it takes to unwedge a megaship
~ Food and drink products with pro-environment 'ecolabels' are more appealing to shoppers – new research
~ Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans
~ Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how
~ Virginia Woolf: writing death and illness into the national story of post-first world war Britain
~ Africa's 2 elephant species are both endangered, due to poaching and habitat loss
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter