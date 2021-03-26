Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Protect Residents Fleeing Northern Town

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Mozambican woman works in a rice paddy in Palma, where large deposits of natural gas were found offshore, February 2017. © 2017 JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images Mozambique authorities should take urgent measures to protect civilians fleeing an armed Islamist group in the town of Palma, in northern Cabo Delgado province, Human Rights Watch said today. There has been heavy fighting since March 25, 2021, when the group known locally as both Al-Shabab and Al-Sunna wa Jama’a, linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), raided the gas-rich town, killing and wounding an unknown…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Crimean journalist “confesses” to spying for Ukraine on Russian TV
~ Suez Canal blockage: what it takes to unwedge a megaship
~ Food and drink products with pro-environment 'ecolabels' are more appealing to shoppers – new research
~ Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans
~ Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how
~ Virginia Woolf: writing death and illness into the national story of post-first world war Britain
~ Africa's 2 elephant species are both endangered, due to poaching and habitat loss
~ Pompeii: ancient remains are helping scientists learn what happens to a body caught in a volcanic eruption
~ How Virginia Woolf's work was shaped by music
~ Scottish independence: could wind power Scotland back into the EU?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter