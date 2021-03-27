Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Companies Should Resist Boycott Threats

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers load cotton onto a truck at a sunning ground in Alar (Alaer), northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, September 2015. © Imaginechina via AP Images (New York) – Companies threatened with Chinese government-promoted boycotts should stand firm in their opposition to forced labor, Human Rights Watch said today. Chinese authorities have recently encouraged consumers across China to boycott companies that have publicly expressed concerns about forced labor and other human rights violations against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in and from the northwest…


