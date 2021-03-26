Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crimean journalist “confesses” to spying for Ukraine on Russian TV

By stagiaire-europe
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) fears that detained Crimean journalist Vladislav Yesypenko’s televised “confession” to being a spy for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was obtained under torture and calls for his release and the withdrawal of all charges against him. The Crimea correspondent of Krym.Realii, the local branch of US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Yesypenko was visibly pale and had difficulty talking w


© Reporters without borders -


