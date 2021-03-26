Tolerance.ca
Suez Canal blockage: what it takes to unwedge a megaship

By Stephen Turnock, Professor of Maritime Fluid Dynamics, University of Southampton
One of the world’s largest container ships, named Ever Given, has been wedged across the Suez Canal since it was blown off course by high winds in the early hours of March 23, blocking one of the busiest maritime trade corridors in the world.

The incident has created a logjam of hundreds of tankers, the operators of which are now weighing up whether to wait for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


