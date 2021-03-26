Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how

By Joe Blakey, Lecturer in Human Geography, University of Manchester
Jana Wendler, Research Associate in Human Geography, University of Manchester
Almost every city now has some form of climate target. For instance Manchester, in northern England, aims to be zero carbon by 2038.

But such targets generally focus on emissions that occur within city borders and from the city’s electricity supply, and overlook the bulk of emissions from the things these cities consume: think of a laptop produced abroad but bought and used in Manchester, or taking a flight from Manchester to somewhere else. This is a problem…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


