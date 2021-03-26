Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Virginia Woolf: writing death and illness into the national story of post-first world war Britain

By Jess Cotton, Lecturer at School of English, Communication and Philosophy, Cardiff University
Share this article
Illness, unlike war, as English academic and writer Elizabeth Outka brilliantly demonstrates in her book Viral Modernism (2019), is a story that easily slips out of cultural and historical memory.

In illness, the modernist writer Virginia Woolf observed, “We cease to be soldiers in the army of the upright; we become deserters.” Woolf, writing in the wake of the first world war, saw the threat that the Spanish flu of 1919 posed to the stories of national triumph. Influenza moves in invisible and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Food and drink products with pro-environment 'ecolabels' are more appealing to shoppers – new research
~ Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans
~ Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how
~ Africa's 2 elephant species are both endangered, due to poaching and habitat loss
~ Pompeii: ancient remains are helping scientists learn what happens to a body caught in a volcanic eruption
~ How Virginia Woolf's work was shaped by music
~ Scottish independence: could wind power Scotland back into the EU?
~ Argentina: Abusive Covid-19 Measures in Northern Province
~ Lebanon: Action Needed on Syrian Refugee Education Crisis
~ Expanding Access to Cancer Screenings in the US Would Save Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter