Pompeii: ancient remains are helping scientists learn what happens to a body caught in a volcanic eruption

By Tim Thompson, Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University
The recent eruptions in Iceland, vividly captured through dramatic drone footage, have drawn public attention to the immense power of volcanoes. Beautiful though they are, and mesmerising to watch, they are also deadly.

History has recorded eruptions so spectacular they’ve never been forgotten. These include Krakatoa in 1883, whose explosion was heard around the world and Mount Tambora, which resulted in famines…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


