Human Rights Observatory

Scottish independence: could wind power Scotland back into the EU?

By Piotr Marek Jaworski, Lecturer in Economics, Edinburgh Napier University
Kenny Crossan, Lecturer in Economics, Edinburgh Napier University
Now that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has survived the investigation over the handling of the case against Alex Salmond, Scotland’s attention is turning to the country’s May election. With the SNP seeking a clear mandate for a second referendum on the back of the vote, independence is back to the top of the agenda. It remains to be seen how Salmond’s new pro-independence Alba party will affect the outcome, but according to the latest independence polls,…


© The Conversation -


