Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Abusive Covid-19 Measures in Northern Province

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People held in mandatory quarantine at School N°18, which served as a quarantine center, in the city of Formosa, on January 21, 2021. © 2021 Leo Fernández. (Washington, DC) – Authorities in Argentina’s northern province of Formosa have employed often abusive and unsanitary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins University’s centers for Public Health and Human Rights and for Humanitarian Health said today. Provincial authorities have also limited journalists’ ability to cover the situation in Formosa, allegedly used excessive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Food and drink products with pro-environment 'ecolabels' are more appealing to shoppers – new research
~ Two stereotypes that diminish the humanity of the Atlanta shooting victims – and all Asian Americans
~ Cities must cut their 'consumption emissions' – here's how
~ Virginia Woolf: writing death and illness into the national story of post-first world war Britain
~ Africa's 2 elephant species are both endangered, due to poaching and habitat loss
~ Pompeii: ancient remains are helping scientists learn what happens to a body caught in a volcanic eruption
~ How Virginia Woolf's work was shaped by music
~ Scottish independence: could wind power Scotland back into the EU?
~ Lebanon: Action Needed on Syrian Refugee Education Crisis
~ Expanding Access to Cancer Screenings in the US Would Save Lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter