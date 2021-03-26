Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How humans became the best throwers on the planet

By Michael P. Lombardo, Professor of Biology, Grand Valley State University
Robert Deaner, Associate Professor of Psychology, Grand Valley State University
Share this article
Pitchers’ fastballs are getting better and better.

From 2008 to 2020, the average speeds of all major league baseball pitches combined rose by between 1.5 mph and 2 mph. In the 2019 season, nearly 90% of the 281 pitchers who threw more than 1,000 pitches threw fastballs that averaged over 90 mph. The 100 mph fastball – once a newsworthy event – is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish journalist’s murder trial verdict “leaves bitter taste”
~ Farming fish in fresh water is more affordable and sustainable than in the ocean
~ Activists, state authorities and lawsuits filed by survivors are putting pressure on the 'troubled teens' industry to change its ways
~ Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD – growing evidence shows they may reduce anxiety in practical ways
~ Mass shootings leave emotional and mental scars on survivors, first responders and millions of others
~ Domestic air travel does not appear to have been an important vector for the spread of COVID-19 in the US, study suggests
~ Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger
~ What the great work from home experiment has taught us about the way we work
~ Ending testing for New York City's gifted program may be another blow to Black and Latino students
~ Virginia Woolf on the magic of going to the cinema
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter