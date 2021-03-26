Domestic air travel does not appear to have been an important vector for the spread of COVID-19 in the US, study suggests
By Jeff Prince, Professor and Chair of Business Economics and Public Policy, Indiana University
Daniel Simon, Associate Professor of Public Affairs, Indiana University
People are ready to travel, but health officials are advising against air travel. A recent study offers a surprising finding about whether planes spread COVID-19 from US hot spots last year.
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 26, 2021