Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for pregnant women and their babies – new study

By Catherine Thornton, Professor of Human Immunology, Swansea University
April Rees, PhD Researcher in Immunology, Swansea University
Share this article
Researchers in the US are the first to study how pregnant and breast-feeding women are responding to the vaccines. The results are promising


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish journalist’s murder trial verdict “leaves bitter taste”
~ Farming fish in fresh water is more affordable and sustainable than in the ocean
~ How humans became the best throwers on the planet
~ Activists, state authorities and lawsuits filed by survivors are putting pressure on the 'troubled teens' industry to change its ways
~ Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD – growing evidence shows they may reduce anxiety in practical ways
~ Mass shootings leave emotional and mental scars on survivors, first responders and millions of others
~ Domestic air travel does not appear to have been an important vector for the spread of COVID-19 in the US, study suggests
~ Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger
~ What the great work from home experiment has taught us about the way we work
~ Ending testing for New York City's gifted program may be another blow to Black and Latino students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter