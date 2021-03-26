Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: how The Conversation helps build bridges between research and policy

By Matt Warren, Managing Director, The Conversation Services
Mike Herd, Editorial Project Manager
Share this article
A year after the UK first entered lockdown, the social impacts of COVID-19 are vast and far-reaching, particularly on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. But just as research led to the development of the vaccines that are now being rolled out globally, so it can help mitigate the pandemic’s effects on society.

Children and young people, carers and those in care, BAME communities and the homeless are among those facing the greatest social challenges. Rigorous research on these challenges – and the potential solutions – is needed urgently. But it is also critical that it reaches…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkish journalist’s murder trial verdict “leaves bitter taste”
~ Farming fish in fresh water is more affordable and sustainable than in the ocean
~ How humans became the best throwers on the planet
~ Activists, state authorities and lawsuits filed by survivors are putting pressure on the 'troubled teens' industry to change its ways
~ Service dogs can help veterans with PTSD – growing evidence shows they may reduce anxiety in practical ways
~ Mass shootings leave emotional and mental scars on survivors, first responders and millions of others
~ Domestic air travel does not appear to have been an important vector for the spread of COVID-19 in the US, study suggests
~ Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger
~ What the great work from home experiment has taught us about the way we work
~ Ending testing for New York City's gifted program may be another blow to Black and Latino students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter