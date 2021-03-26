Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cells from human foetuses are important for developing vaccines – but they’re not an ingredient

By Alessondra T Speidel, Postdoctoral Researcher, Karolinska Institutet
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops recently issued a statement advising Catholics to opt for the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if possible, because human embryonic cells collected from an aborted foetus were used to develop the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Using human embryonic cells from aborted foetuses in vaccine development has been controversial for some faiths. Given the severity of the pandemic and the necessity that a significant percentage…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


